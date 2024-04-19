Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.11.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.62. The company had a trading volume of 170,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.34.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

