Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,058,000 after acquiring an additional 536,689 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 216.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

COPX stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.