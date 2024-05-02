Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 379 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 355.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.2 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $182.55 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.96 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

