Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of TSE:AYA traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. The company had a trading volume of 404,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,770. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.82.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.