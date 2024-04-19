Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report on Friday.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
