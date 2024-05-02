Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.4 %

BGFV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

