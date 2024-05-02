F.N.B. Co. (FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 15th

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

