AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.72. 441,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

