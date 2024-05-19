Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $91.27 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

