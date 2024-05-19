Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,819 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $131.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

