Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

