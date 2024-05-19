CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after buying an additional 386,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

