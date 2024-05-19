Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,995 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

