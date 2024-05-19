Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,846 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFV opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.