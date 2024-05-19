Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.6 %

MSCI stock opened at $505.33 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

