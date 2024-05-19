Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

