Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $611,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day moving average is $280.04. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.