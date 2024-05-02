SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.67

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 2148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $784.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

