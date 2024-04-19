Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.53. 476,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,397. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.48 and a 200 day moving average of $480.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.