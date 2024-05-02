Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Expands By 6.3%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 122,747 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,110 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,507 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

