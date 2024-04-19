Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stake Decreased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 193,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,806. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

