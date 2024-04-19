Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 148,899 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 1,544,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

