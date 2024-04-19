Raymond James Raises Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.
Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 0.6 %
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
