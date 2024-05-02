Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.