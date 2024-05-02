iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.35. 1,014,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,192. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

