Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

