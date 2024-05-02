Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.