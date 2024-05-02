2,520 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 845,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,949. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

