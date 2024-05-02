Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
