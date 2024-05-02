Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

