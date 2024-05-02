Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.05. 19,307,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 47,915,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.