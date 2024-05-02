Citigroup Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

