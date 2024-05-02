International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

