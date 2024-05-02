Card Factory plc (CARD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on June 28th

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Card Factory Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.29. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.