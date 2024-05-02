Card Factory plc (CARD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on June 28th

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Card Factory Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.29. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Card Factory alerts:

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.