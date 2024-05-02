Card Factory plc (CARD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on June 28th

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Card Factory Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.29. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05.
About Card Factory
