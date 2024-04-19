Reviewing Dakota Gold (DC) and The Competition

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dakota Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1125 2363 2874 107 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.81%. Given Dakota Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -90.34% -5.01% -4.61%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.32 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.38 billion $1.08 billion 7.92

Dakota Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dakota Gold competitors beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

