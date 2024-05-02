Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAR. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,175. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 172.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $7,038,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

