Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.92. 1,107,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

