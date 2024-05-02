Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.
Allstate Stock Performance
ALL stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.92. 1,107,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
