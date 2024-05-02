Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 2,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

