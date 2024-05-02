Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Sirius XM by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.