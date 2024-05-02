Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $539.40 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $539.40 million and approximately $34.81 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,435,681,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,640,819,744 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

