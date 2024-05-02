Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

