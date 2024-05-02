CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after buying an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CSX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,942 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 1,446,685 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

