Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

