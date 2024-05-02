Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

