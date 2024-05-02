Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,531. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

EA stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

