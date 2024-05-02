Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 423 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Clorox by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.10. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

