Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$104.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$87.27. The company had a trading volume of 488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,285. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$74.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.18. The company has a market cap of C$43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

