Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

STLC stock traded down C$1.10 on Friday, reaching C$40.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$51.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

