National Bankshares Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.63.

VET stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 373,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.59. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

