Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,625 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

