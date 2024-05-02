Littelfuse’s (LFUS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

