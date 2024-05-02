Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.22.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. 1,659,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

