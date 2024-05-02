Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of DCPH opened at $25.36 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

